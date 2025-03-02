Software Engineer compensation in United States at Proofpoint ranges from $148K per year for L2 to $322K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $202K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Proofpoint's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$148K
$123K
$14.3K
$10.5K
L3
$167K
$134K
$17.8K
$14.4K
L4
$207K
$168K
$21.8K
$17.5K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Proofpoint, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
