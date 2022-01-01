← Company Directory
InfluxData
InfluxData Salaries

InfluxData's salary ranges from $12,145 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $238,800 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of InfluxData. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $165K
Accountant
$123K
Marketing Operations
$147K
Product Designer
$12.1K
Sales
$119K
Software Engineering Manager
$239K
Solution Architect
$126K
Technical Writer
$131K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at InfluxData is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InfluxData is $128,290.

