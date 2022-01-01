← Company Directory
HackerOne
HackerOne Salaries

HackerOne's salary ranges from $36,010 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $200,990 for a Marketing Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HackerOne. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $96K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Service
$89.2K
Marketing Operations
$201K

Product Designer
$117K
Product Manager
$186K
Sales
$142K
Sales Engineer
$175K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$36K
Technical Program Manager
$136K
Technical Writer
$106K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At HackerOne, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HackerOne is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $200,990. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HackerOne is $126,586.

Other Resources