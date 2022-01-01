← Company Directory
PathAI
PathAI Salaries

PathAI's salary ranges from $123,667 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $411,045 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PathAI. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $124K
Senior Software Engineer $213K

Machine Learning Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $210K
Product Manager
Median $170K

Biomedical Engineer
$164K
Product Designer
$129K
Sales
$255K
Software Engineering Manager
$411K
The highest paying role reported at PathAI is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $411,045. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PathAI is $190,000.

