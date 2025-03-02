Software Engineer compensation in United States at PathAI ranges from $124K per year for Software Engineer I to $209K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $185K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PathAI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$124K
$119K
$5K
$0
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$209K
$186K
$23.1K
$0
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
