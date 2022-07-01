← Company Directory
BlueVoyant
BlueVoyant Salaries

BlueVoyant's salary ranges from $84,575 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $286,560 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BlueVoyant. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $160K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
$287K
Product Manager
$128K

Sales
$84.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$86.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BlueVoyant is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $286,560. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BlueVoyant is $127,500.

Other Resources