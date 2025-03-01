Software Engineer compensation in United States at Sourcegraph ranges from $158K per year for IC2 to $284K per year for IC4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $204K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sourcegraph's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$158K
$149K
$9.1K
$0
IC3
$244K
$176K
$67.9K
$0
IC4
$284K
$212K
$71.7K
$0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Sourcegraph, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
10 years post-termination exercise window.
