UiPath
UiPath Sales Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UiPath's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

TRY 1.03M - TRY 1.17M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
TRY 896KTRY 1.03MTRY 1.17MTRY 1.31M
Common Range
Possible Range

TRY 5.59M

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At UiPath, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at UiPath in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 1,305,387. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UiPath for the Sales Engineer role in Turkey is TRY 896,071.

