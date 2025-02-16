← Company Directory
UiPath
  • Salaries
  • Technical Writer

  • All Technical Writer Salaries

UiPath Technical Writer Salaries

The average Technical Writer total compensation in Romania at UiPath ranges from RON 163K to RON 227K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UiPath's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 176K - RON 214K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 163KRON 176KRON 214KRON 227K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At UiPath, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Writer at UiPath in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 227,355. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UiPath for the Technical Writer role in Romania is RON 162,677.

