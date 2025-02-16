← Company Directory
The Trade Desk
  Salaries
  Product Manager

  All Product Manager Salaries

The Trade Desk Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at The Trade Desk totals $315K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for The Trade Desk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
The Trade Desk
Product Manager
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$315K
Level
Staff Product Manager
Base
$215K
Stock (/yr)
$100K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at The Trade Desk?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At The Trade Desk, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at The Trade Desk in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $400,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Trade Desk for the Product Manager role in United States is $243,000.

