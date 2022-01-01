Health Insurance Need to pay part of the premium $0-$228 semi monthly

Life Insurance 2X salary

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $750 per year contributed by employer

Maternity Leave Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

401k 50% match on the first 0% of base salary up to $1,000

Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Donation Match Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $1,000 per year

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Paternity Leave Offered by employer

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

On-Site Tire Replacement Offered by employer

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement $120 per month

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Pet Friendly Workplace Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered through Lyra

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 2X salary, up to $1 million

Disability Insurance Short-term: 66.67% of your target weekly earnings, up to a maximum weekly benefit of $2,770. Long-term: 66.67% of your monthly target salary, up to a maximum monthly benefit of $12,000.

Adoption Assistance Up to $5,000 per child

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Unique Perk Child Care and Elder Care - Care.com offers you 10 days of backup care per year at subsidized rates.

Unique Perk Student Loan Resources - Tuition.io is a web-based platform that helps you better organize and manage your student-loan debt.

Unique Perk Legal Protection - Ultimate Advisor for $16 per month, and Ultimate Advisor Plus for $21 per month.

Unique Perk Auto and Home Insurance - Through MetLife

Military Leave Full salary

Fertility Assistance Egg Freezing; access to Progyny for enhanced infertility benefits. One-time reimbursement.