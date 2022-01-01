← Company Directory
Unique To Palo Alto Networks
  • Student Loan Resources

    Tuition.io is a web-based platform that helps you better organize and manage your student-loan debt.

    • Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    Need to pay part of the premium $0-$228 semi monthly

  • Life Insurance

    2X salary

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Dental Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $750

    $750 per year contributed by employer

  • Maternity Leave

  • Vision Insurance

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $1,000

    $1,000 per year

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Paternity Leave

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Offered through Lyra

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2X salary, up to $1 million

  • Disability Insurance

    Short-term: 66.67% of your target weekly earnings, up to a maximum weekly benefit of $2,770. Long-term: 66.67% of your monthly target salary, up to a maximum monthly benefit of $12,000.

  • Pet Insurance

    • Home
  • Business Travel Insurance

  • On-Site Tire Replacement

  • Immigration Assistance

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $1,440

    $120 per month

  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $5,000 per child

  • Military Leave

    Full salary

  • Fertility Assistance

    Egg Freezing; access to Progyny for enhanced infertility benefits. One-time reimbursement.

  • Remote Work

    An option is available to select if you prefer to work remotely.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $500

    50% match on the first 0% of base salary up to $1,000

  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

    • Other
  • Donation Match

  • Pet Friendly Workplace

  • Child Care and Elder Care

    Care.com offers you 10 days of backup care per year at subsidized rates.

  • Legal Protection

    Ultimate Advisor for $16 per month, and Ultimate Advisor Plus for $21 per month.

  • Auto and Home Insurance

    Through MetLife

