← Company Directory
CrowdStrike
Work Here? Claim Your Company

CrowdStrike Salaries

CrowdStrike's salary ranges from $77,549 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in United Kingdom at the low-end to $566,667 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CrowdStrike. Last updated: 5/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Engineer I $141K
Engineer II $174K
Engineer III $246K
Senior Engineer I $367K
Senior Engineer II $458K
Principal Engineer $567K

Security Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $140K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $390K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

77 29
77 29
Sales
Median $124K
Data Scientist
Median $236K
Product Designer
Median $215K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Median $475K
Sales Engineer
Median $125K
Recruiter
Median $147K
Marketing
Median $105K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $85.5K
Business Analyst
$101K
Chief of Staff
$197K
Customer Service
$77.5K
Data Analyst
$89.4K
Data Science Manager
$289K
Financial Analyst
$158K
Human Resources
$362K
Management Consultant
$264K
Program Manager
$216K
Project Manager
$184K
Solution Architect
$320K
Technical Program Manager
$369K
Technical Writer
$161K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CrowdStrike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CrowdStrike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CrowdStrike is Software Engineer at the Principal Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $566,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CrowdStrike is $196,860.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CrowdStrike

Related Companies

  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Verily
  • Smartsheet
  • MobileIron
  • Zscaler
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources