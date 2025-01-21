← Company Directory
CrowdStrike
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • All Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

CrowdStrike Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

Cybersecurity Analyst compensation at CrowdStrike ranges from $129K per year for Analyst I to $228K per year for Senior Analyst I. The median yearly compensation package totals $165K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CrowdStrike's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst I
$129K
$110K
$12.5K
$6.9K
Analyst II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Analyst III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Analyst I
$228K
$152K
$58.1K
$18.6K
View 4 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CrowdStrike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CrowdStrike, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Cybersecurity Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at CrowdStrike sits at a yearly total compensation of $297,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CrowdStrike for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is $137,800.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for CrowdStrike

Related Companies

  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Verily
  • Smartsheet
  • MobileIron
  • Zscaler
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources