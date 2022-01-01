Verily Salaries

Verily's salary ranges from $170,030 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $402,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Verily. Last updated: 2/19/2025
Entering the job search
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
50%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
At Verily, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.