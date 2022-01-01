← Company Directory
Verily
Verily Salaries

Verily's salary ranges from $170,030 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $402,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Verily. Last updated: 2/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $187K
L4 $248K
L5 $304K
L6 $399K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
L3 $178K
L4 $246K
L5 $333K
Data Scientist
L4 $227K
L5 $284K

Product Manager
L4 $229K
L5 $267K
L6 $330K
Product Designer
Median $220K

UX Designer

Program Manager
Median $275K
Technical Program Manager
Median $220K
Biomedical Engineer
$332K
Business Analyst
$175K
Financial Analyst
$184K
Marketing
$179K
Mechanical Engineer
$170K
Software Engineering Manager
$402K
Solution Architect
$341K

Data Architect

UX Researcher
$328K
Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Verily, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Verily is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $402,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Verily is $247,834.

