Clover Health
Clover Health Salaries

Clover Health's salary ranges from $142,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $246,561 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Clover Health. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Manager
Median $217K
Software Engineer
Median $142K
Data Scientist
$219K
Human Resources
$247K
Product Designer
$179K
Recruiter
$246K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Clover Health is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $246,561. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Clover Health is $217,950.

