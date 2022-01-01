← Company Directory
McKesson
McKesson Salaries

McKesson's salary ranges from $7,288 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Colombia at the low-end to $387,600 for a Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of McKesson. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Software Engineer
P1 $89.1K
P2 $111K
P3 $139K
P4 $151K
P5 $201K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $145K
Product Manager
Median $181K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Solution Architect
Median $219K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $207K
Business Analyst
Median $122K
Accountant
$281K
Administrative Assistant
$101K
Business Development
$186K
Customer Service
$54.7K
Data Analyst
$137K
Financial Analyst
$104K
Information Technologist (IT)
$147K
Marketing Operations
$64.7K
Product Designer
$7.3K
Program Manager
$388K
Project Manager
$65.2K
Recruiter
$113K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$168K
UX Researcher
$126K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at McKesson is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $387,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at McKesson is $138,139.

