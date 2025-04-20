Software Engineer compensation in United States at McKesson ranges from $93.2K per year for P1 to $201K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $134K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for McKesson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$93.2K
$91.7K
$0
$1.5K
P2
$111K
$107K
$0
$4.4K
P3
$131K
$119K
$0
$12.1K
P4
$151K
$139K
$1.9K
$10.8K
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
