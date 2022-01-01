Quest Diagnostics Salaries

Company Directory
Quest Diagnostics's salary ranges from $10,041 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $241,200 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Quest Diagnostics. Last updated: 7/17/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $140K
Biomedical Engineer
$129K
Business Analyst
$10K

Data Scientist
$41.8K
Financial Analyst
$161K
Marketing
$241K
Product Designer
$98.5K
Product Manager
$131K
Project Manager
$109K
Solution Architect
$209K
Technical Writer
$106K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Quest Diagnostics is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $241,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Quest Diagnostics is $129,350.

Other Resources