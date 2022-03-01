← Company Directory
Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health Salaries

Cardinal Health's salary ranges from $23,665 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $300,900 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cardinal Health. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $108K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Product Manager
Median $140K
Data Scientist
Median $168K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

Business Analyst
$78.7K
Corporate Development
$212K
Customer Service
$133K
Data Analyst
$52.7K
Data Science Manager
$131K
Information Technologist (IT)
$301K
Management Consultant
$43.9K
Marketing
$69.7K
Marketing Operations
$75.4K
Mechanical Engineer
$67.3K
Product Designer
$106K
Project Manager
$81.9K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$23.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$156K
Solution Architect
$164K
UX Researcher
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cardinal Health is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $300,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cardinal Health is $108,000.

