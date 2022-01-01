← Company Directory
Optum
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Optum Salaries

Optum's salary ranges from $21,360 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $334,500 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Optum. Last updated: 6/14/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
GL26 $99K
GL27 $140K
GL28 $153K
GL29 $178K
GL30 $231K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Product Manager
GL26 $97.6K
GL27 $107K
GL28 $127K
GL29 $159K
GL30 $195K
GL31 $335K
Software Engineering Manager
GL29 $191K
GL30 $246K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

82 31
82 31
Data Scientist
GL26 $21.4K
GL27 $38.6K
GL28 $43.6K

Health Informatics

Business Analyst
GL26 $73.7K
GL27 $76.3K
GL28 $103K
Management Consultant
GL27 $104K
GL28 $114K
GL29 $153K
Data Analyst
Median $100K
Actuary
Median $118K
Product Designer
Median $136K

UX Designer

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $91.9K
Data Science Manager
Median $187K
Financial Analyst
Median $78K
Sales
Median $96K
Technical Program Manager
Median $165K
Accountant
$87.4K

Technical Accountant

Business Operations
$134K
Business Development
$130K
Chief of Staff
$129K
Controls Engineer
$114K
Corporate Development
$125K
Customer Service
$105K
Human Resources
$113K
Legal
$189K
Marketing
$81.6K
Marketing Operations
$80.6K
Product Design Manager
$41.7K
Program Manager
$121K
Project Manager
$61.2K
Sales Engineer
$118K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$44.1K
Solution Architect
$85.6K

Data Architect

UX Researcher
$123K
Venture Capitalist
$79.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Optum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

50%

YR 3

At Optum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (4.17% monthly)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-year (4.17% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Optum is Product Manager at the GL31 level with a yearly total compensation of $334,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Optum is $114,333.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Optum

Related Companies

  • HCA Healthcare
  • Babylon Health
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Amwell
  • Fresenius Medical Care
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources