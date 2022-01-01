|Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Employee Assistance Program
|Offered by employer
|Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
|Offered by employer
|Health Savings Account (HSA)
|Offered by employer
|Remote Work
|Depends on team, some are fully telecommute roles.
|PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
|21 days
|Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
|Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock
|Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
|Offered by employer