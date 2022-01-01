← Company Directory
Optum
Optum Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $548

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gym Discount

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Maternity Leave

  • Free Drinks $365

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    21 days

  • Sick Time

    • Home
  • Remote Work

    Depends on team, some are fully telecommute roles.

  • Remote Work

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • Other
  • Donation Match

