HCA Healthcare Salaries

HCA Healthcare's salary ranges from $44,854 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $169,150 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HCA Healthcare. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $114K

DevOps Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $75K
Project Manager
Median $110K

Data Scientist
Median $103K
Accountant
$60.3K
Administrative Assistant
$54.7K
Business Analyst
$96.9K
Business Development
$52.3K
Customer Service
$44.9K
Data Analyst
$76.6K
Data Science Manager
$116K
Financial Analyst
$70.4K
Hardware Engineer
$106K
Human Resources
$62.7K
Marketing Operations
$164K
Product Designer
$59.7K
Product Manager
$90.5K
Program Manager
$54.7K
Recruiter
$59.9K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$161K
Software Engineering Manager
$119K
Solution Architect
$169K

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HCA Healthcare is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HCA Healthcare is $83,533.

Other Resources