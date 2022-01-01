← Company Directory
Babylon Health
Babylon Health Salaries

Babylon Health's salary ranges from $84,983 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $358,709 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Babylon Health. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $115K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$294K
Information Technologist (IT)
$359K

Product Designer
$85K
Product Design Manager
$134K
Product Manager
$219K
Software Engineering Manager
$209K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Babylon Health is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $358,709. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Babylon Health is $208,950.

