Optum
  • Salaries
  • Management Consultant

  • All Management Consultant Salaries

Optum Management Consultant Salaries

Management Consultant compensation in United States at Optum ranges from $104K per year for GL27 to $153K per year for GL29. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $106K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Optum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
GL26
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
GL27
$104K
$97.8K
$0
$5.8K
GL28
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
GL29
$153K
$136K
$2.5K
$14.3K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Optum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

50%

YR 3

At Optum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (4.17% monthly)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-year (4.17% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Optum in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $153,248. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Optum for the Management Consultant role in United States is $104,000.

