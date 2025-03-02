Software Engineer compensation in United States at Optum ranges from $97.6K per year for GL26 to $216K per year for GL30. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Optum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
GL26
$97.6K
$89.2K
$6.6K
$1.8K
GL27
$135K
$124K
$5.8K
$4.7K
GL28
$151K
$141K
$2.9K
$7.3K
GL29
$175K
$161K
$6.5K
$8K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Optum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
0%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
50%
YR 3
At Optum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (4.17% monthly)
50% vests in the 3rd-year (4.17% monthly)
