Data Scientist compensation in Ireland at Optum ranges from €53K per year for GL26 to €95.9K per year for GL28. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €58.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Optum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus GL26 Associate Data Scientist €53K €52.4K €0 €581.9 GL27 Data Scientist €72.5K €70.3K €0 €2.2K GL28 Senior Data Scientist €95.9K €94.2K €0 €1.7K GL29 Lead Data Scientist € -- € -- € -- € -- View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( EUR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Optum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly ) 0 % YR 1 50 % YR 2 50 % YR 3 At Optum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 0 % vests in the 1st -year ( 0.00 % annually )

50 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 4.17 % monthly )

50 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 4.17 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Optum ?

