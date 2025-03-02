← Company Directory
Optum
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Optum Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in Ireland at Optum ranges from €53K per year for GL26 to €95.9K per year for GL28. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €58.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Optum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
GL26
Associate Data Scientist
€53K
€52.4K
€0
€581.9
GL27
Data Scientist
€72.5K
€70.3K
€0
€2.2K
GL28
Senior Data Scientist
€95.9K
€94.2K
€0
€1.7K
GL29
Lead Data Scientist
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Optum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

50%

YR 3

At Optum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (4.17% monthly)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-year (4.17% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Optum in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €100,994. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Optum for the Data Scientist role in Ireland is €58,608.

