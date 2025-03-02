All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Ireland at Optum ranges from €53K per year for GL26 to €95.9K per year for GL28. The median yearly compensation in Ireland package totals €58.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Optum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
GL26
€53K
€52.4K
€0
€581.9
GL27
€72.5K
€70.3K
€0
€2.2K
GL28
€95.9K
€94.2K
€0
€1.7K
GL29
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Optum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
0%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
50%
YR 3
At Optum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (4.17% monthly)
50% vests in the 3rd-year (4.17% monthly)