Salaries

Product Manager

All Product Manager Salaries

Optum Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Optum ranges from $98.8K per year for GL26 to $335K per year for GL31. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $124K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Optum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus GL26 Associate Product Manager $98.8K $87.5K $9.2K $2.1K GL27 Product Manager $107K $103K $0 $4.4K GL28 Senior Product Manager $124K $121K $0 $3.7K GL29 Lead Product Manager $154K $145K $2K $7.4K View 4 More Levels

$160K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At Optum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly ) 0 % YR 1 50 % YR 2 50 % YR 3 At Optum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 0 % vests in the 1st -year ( 0.00 % annually )

50 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 4.17 % monthly )

50 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 4.17 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Optum ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.