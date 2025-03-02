← Company Directory
Optum
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Optum Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Optum ranges from $98.8K per year for GL26 to $335K per year for GL31. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $124K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Optum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
GL26
Associate Product Manager
$98.8K
$87.5K
$9.2K
$2.1K
GL27
Product Manager
$107K
$103K
$0
$4.4K
GL28
Senior Product Manager
$124K
$121K
$0
$3.7K
GL29
Lead Product Manager
$154K
$145K
$2K
$7.4K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Optum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

50%

YR 3

At Optum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (4.17% monthly)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-year (4.17% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Optum in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $334,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Optum for the Product Manager role in United States is $125,000.

Other Resources