All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Optum ranges from $191K per year for GL29 to $246K per year for GL30. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $235K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Optum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
GL28
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
GL29
$191K
$165K
$8.1K
$17.3K
GL30
$246K
$201K
$16.5K
$28.4K
GL31
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Optum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
0%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
50%
YR 3
At Optum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (4.17% monthly)
50% vests in the 3rd-year (4.17% monthly)