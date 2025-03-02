← Company Directory
Optum
Optum Data Science Manager Salaries

The median Data Science Manager compensation in United States package at Optum totals $151K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Optum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
Minneapolis, MN
Total per year
$151K
Level
GL28
Base
$143K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$8K
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Optum?

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Optum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

50%

YR 3

At Optum, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (4.17% monthly)

  • 50% vests in the 3rd-year (4.17% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Optum in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $252,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Optum for the Data Science Manager role in United States is $151,000.

Other Resources