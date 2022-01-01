← Company Directory
Leidos
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Leidos Salaries

Leidos's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $229,333 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Leidos. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
T1 $85.6K
T2 $97K
T3 $120K
T4 $144K
T5 $185K
T6 $211K

Systems Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
T1 $98.3K
T2 $100K
T3 $118K
T4 $152K
T5 $229K
Information Technologist (IT)
T1 $65.1K
T3 $108K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
56 49
Hardware Engineer
Median $100K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $112K
Cybersecurity Analyst
T3 $109K
T4 $143K
Technical Program Manager
Median $160K
Civil Engineer
Median $78K
Financial Analyst
Median $70K
Solution Architect
Median $170K
Accountant
$152K
Business Analyst
$111K
Customer Service
$64.7K
Data Analyst
$121K
Electrical Engineer
$82.6K
Human Resources
$125K
Management Consultant
$119K
Product Designer
$99.5K
Program Manager
$92.5K
Project Manager
$115K
Recruiter
$121K
Software Engineering Manager
$209K
Technical Writer
$141K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Leidos is Data Scientist at the T5 level with a yearly total compensation of $229,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Leidos is $116,628.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Leidos

Related Companies

  • Wipro
  • Change Healthcare
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Maximus
  • EPAM Systems
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources