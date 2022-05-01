Company Directory
Maximus
Maximus Salaries

Maximus's salary ranges from $37,513 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in United Kingdom at the low-end to $188,055 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Maximus. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $83K
Business Analyst
$65.7K
Customer Service
$37.6K

Data Analyst
$37.5K
Data Scientist
$182K
Human Resources
$85.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$82.6K
Product Designer
$115K
Product Manager
$119K
Software Engineering Manager
$188K
Solution Architect
$141K
Technical Program Manager
$148K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Maximus is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $188,055. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Maximus is $100,246.

