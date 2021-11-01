← Company Directory
Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Salaries

Change Healthcare's salary ranges from $68,271 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher in Canada at the low-end to $185,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Change Healthcare. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Scientist
$151K
Legal
$129K
Product Manager
Median $185K

Sales
$157K
Sales Engineer
$137K
Software Engineer
$73.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$122K
Solution Architect
$85.4K
UX Researcher
$68.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Change Healthcare is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $185,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Change Healthcare is $129,350.

