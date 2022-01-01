← Company Directory
HPE
HPE Salaries

HPE's salary ranges from $6,894 in total compensation per year for a Business Development in India at the low-end to $457,183 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of HPE. Last updated: 2/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Entry $114K
Intermediate $140K
Specialist $164K
Expert $215K
Master $259K
Strategist $457K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Product Manager
Median $195K
Hardware Engineer
Entry $84.9K
Intermediate $108K
Specialist $117K
Expert $183K
Master $195K

Technical Program Manager
Intermediate $147K
Specialist $133K
Expert $171K
Master $197K
Solution Architect
Intermediate $113K
Expert $163K
Master $222K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Marketing
Specialist $178K
Expert $164K
Master $263K

Product Marketing Manager

Product Designer
Entry $98.7K
Intermediate $149K
Specialist $144K
Expert $192K

UX Designer

Data Scientist
Median $195K
Program Manager
Median $141K
Project Manager
Intermediate $103K
Expert $133K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $85.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $113K
Business Analyst
Median $155K
Human Resources
Median $147K
Customer Service
Median $120K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $110K
Financial Analyst
Median $146K
Management Consultant
Median $213K
Accountant
$75.6K

Technical Accountant

Business Operations
$30.7K
Business Operations Manager
$37.7K
Business Development
$6.9K
Chief of Staff
$236K
Copywriter
$99.7K
Customer Service Operations
$39.1K
Data Analyst
$74.6K
Data Science Manager
$313K
Electrical Engineer
$22.8K
Legal
$259K
Marketing Operations
$184K
Partner Manager
$94K
Recruiter
$99.5K
Sales
$55.4K
Sales Engineer
$181K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$78.4K
Technical Writer
$153K
UX Researcher
$139K
Venture Capitalist
$59.7K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At HPE, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at HPE is Software Engineer at the Strategist level with a yearly total compensation of $457,183. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at HPE is $142,585.

Other Resources