PTC
PTC Salaries

PTC's salary ranges from $78,390 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in United States at the low-end to $180,900 for a Software Engineering Manager in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PTC. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer Specialist $100K
Senior Software Engineer $151K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $160K
Product Designer
Median $111K

UX Designer

Business Analyst
Median $115K
Sales
Median $100K
Data Scientist
$128K
Human Resources
$78.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$150K
Marketing
$102K
Project Manager
$123K
Sales Engineer
$119K
Software Engineering Manager
$181K
Solution Architect
$121K
UX Researcher
$90.5K
Vesting Schedule

33.4%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At PTC, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.4% vests in the 1st-year (33.40% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PTC is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PTC is $119,400.

