← Company Directory
Gartner
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Gartner Salaries

Gartner's salary ranges from $9,644 in total compensation per year for a Graphic Designer in India at the low-end to $295,000 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gartner. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $23K

Research Scientist

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Sales
Sales $167K
Senior Sales $295K

Account Executive

Management Consultant
Median $170K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
56 49
Product Manager
Median $39.5K
Business Analyst
Median $95K
Data Scientist
Median $39.5K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $190K
Human Resources
Median $138K
Recruiter
Median $115K
Business Operations
$111K
Business Development
$59.7K
Chief of Staff
$23.6K
Customer Service
$55.8K
Data Analyst
$53.2K
Data Science Manager
$172K
Graphic Designer
$9.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$87K
Marketing
$231K
Product Designer
$34.5K
Program Manager
$27.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$221K
Solution Architect
$21.3K
Technical Writer
$230K
UX Researcher
$197K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gartner is Sales at the Senior Sales level with a yearly total compensation of $295,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gartner is $95,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Gartner

Related Companies

  • FactSet
  • Cognizant
  • ADP
  • Fiserv
  • CSG
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources