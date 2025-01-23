All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in India at Gartner totals ₹4.54M per year for Associate Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.36M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gartner's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Data Scientist
₹4.54M
₹4.47M
₹0
₹75.8K
Data Scientist
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Data Scientist
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Lead Data Scientist
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
