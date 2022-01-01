← Company Directory
Cognizant
Cognizant Salaries

Cognizant's salary ranges from $2,593 in total compensation per year for a Investment Banker in India at the low-end to $257,040 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cognizant. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $6.3K
L2 $10.6K
L3 $23K
L4 $34.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Systems Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
L1 $126K
L2 $138K
L3 $170K
L5 $148K
Project Manager
L3 $134K
L4 $125K
L5 $134K
L6 $125K
L7 $136K

Business Analyst
L1 $9.4K
L2 $9.2K
L3 $11.3K
Technical Program Manager
L4 $122K
L5 $127K
L6 $132K

Technical Project Manager

Management Consultant
L3 $146K
L5 $144K
Product Manager
L3 $150K
L4 $138K
Information Technologist (IT)
L2 $14.9K
L3 $17.6K
Data Scientist
Median $100K

Health Informatics

Solution Architect
Median $42.8K

Data Architect

Sales
Median $200K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $57.3K
Venture Capitalist
Median $8.4K

Associate

Analyst

Business Development
Median $180K
Customer Service
Median $5.1K
Data Analyst
Median $5.4K
Human Resources
Median $240K
Product Designer
Median $9K
Accountant
$4.2K
Administrative Assistant
$3.6K
Biomedical Engineer
$4.9K
Controls Engineer
$74.6K
Data Science Manager
$257K
Financial Analyst
$133K
Hardware Engineer
$167K
Investment Banker
$2.6K
Marketing
$57.2K
Marketing Operations
$122K
Mechanical Engineer
$94.5K
Product Design Manager
$97.5K
Program Manager
$5.3K
Recruiter
$149K
UX Researcher
$161K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cognizant is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $257,040. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cognizant is $111,100.

