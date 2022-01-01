← Company Directory
Perficient
Perficient Salaries

Perficient's salary ranges from $52,102 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Colombia at the low-end to $315,415 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Perficient. Last updated: 3/28/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $74.9K
L2 $90.4K
L3 $126K
L4 $128K
L5 $138K
L6 $160K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Solution Architect
L5 $144K
L6 $187K

Data Architect

Project Manager
Median $144K

Data Scientist
Median $140K
Marketing
Median $78K
Business Analyst
Median $113K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $130K
Management Consultant
Median $184K
Marketing Operations
$128K
Product Designer
$76.4K
Product Manager
$52.1K
Sales
$315K
Software Engineering Manager
$177K
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Perficient, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Perficient is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $315,415. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Perficient is $130,000.

