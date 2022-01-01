← Company Directory
Unisys
Unisys Salaries

Unisys's salary ranges from $4,770 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $179,520 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Unisys. Last updated: 3/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $13.2K
Business Analyst
$11.2K
Customer Service
$4.8K

Data Analyst
$79.6K
Hardware Engineer
$173K
Human Resources
$140K
Information Technologist (IT)
$87.8K
Product Manager
$118K
Sales
$29.9K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$102K
Software Engineering Manager
$180K
Solution Architect
$155K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Unisys is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $179,520. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Unisys is $94,849.

