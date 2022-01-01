CSG Salaries

← Company Directory
CSG's salary ranges from $15,191 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $248,750 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CSG. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $15.2K
Data Scientist
$121K
Product Designer
$29.9K

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Product Manager
$195K
Project Manager
$249K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$50.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$42.3K
Solution Architect
$151K
Technical Program Manager
$123K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CSG is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $248,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CSG is $121,390.

