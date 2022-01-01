← Company Directory
Ceridian
Ceridian Salaries

Ceridian's salary ranges from $52,260 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $279,390 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ceridian. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Developer I $59.1K
Software Developer II $76.5K
Software Developer III $88.9K
Senior Software Developer $97.6K
Lead Software Developer $112K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $90K
Product Designer
Median $88.9K

UX Designer

Customer Service
$52.3K
Human Resources
$279K
Marketing
$137K
Product Design Manager
$106K
Project Manager
$82.6K
Recruiter
$68.6K
Sales Engineer
$87.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$111K
Solution Architect
$128K
Technical Program Manager
$101K
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Ceridian, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ceridian is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $279,390. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ceridian is $90,007.

