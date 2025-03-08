Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Perficient ranges from $75.4K per year for L1 to $160K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $95.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Perficient's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Associate Technical Consultant (Entry Level) $75.4K $72.7K $0 $2.6K L2 Technical Consultant $90.4K $88K $0 $2.4K L3 Senior Technical Consultant $129K $124K $0 $5K L4 Lead Technical Consultant $128K $123K $0 $4.9K View 2 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 33.3 % YR 1 33.3 % YR 2 33.3 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Perficient, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.3 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.30 % annually )

33.3 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.30 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Perficient ?

