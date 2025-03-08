← Company Directory
Perficient
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Perficient Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Perficient ranges from $75.4K per year for L1 to $160K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $95.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Perficient's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Associate Technical Consultant(Entry Level)
$75.4K
$72.7K
$0
$2.6K
L2
Technical Consultant
$90.4K
$88K
$0
$2.4K
L3
Senior Technical Consultant
$129K
$124K
$0
$5K
L4
Lead Technical Consultant
$128K
$123K
$0
$4.9K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Perficient, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Perficient in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $160,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Perficient for the Software Engineer role in United States is $99,000.

Other Resources