All Project Manager Salaries
Project Manager compensation in United States at Perficient totals $131K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $144K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Perficient's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$131K
$125K
$0
$6.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Perficient, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)