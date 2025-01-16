← Company Directory
Cognizant
Cognizant Venture Capitalist Salaries

The median Venture Capitalist compensation in India package at Cognizant totals ₹717K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cognizant's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
Cognizant
Associate
Total per year
₹717K
Level
-
Base
₹717K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Cognizant?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Venture Capitalist at Cognizant in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,589,726. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cognizant for the Venture Capitalist role in India is ₹705,732.

