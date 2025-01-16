Solution Architect compensation in United States at Cognizant ranges from $135K per year for L3 to $202K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $161K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cognizant's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$135K
$130K
$0
$4.7K
L4
$140K
$138K
$0
$1.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
