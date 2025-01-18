Data Architect compensation in United States at Cognizant ranges from $93K per year for L1 to $118K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cognizant's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$93K
$92K
$0
$1K
L2
$92.9K
$89.5K
$0
$3.4K
L3
$133K
$125K
$4.6K
$3.2K
L4
$118K
$114K
$0
$3.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
