Business Analyst compensation in India at Cognizant ranges from ₹796K per year for L1 to ₹959K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹713K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cognizant's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹796K
₹773K
₹0
₹23.5K
L2
₹782K
₹774K
₹0
₹7.7K
L3
₹959K
₹951K
₹0
₹7.9K
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
