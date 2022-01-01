← Company Directory
Fiserv
Fiserv Salaries

Fiserv's salary ranges from $65,000 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $291,450 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fiserv. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $83.7K
L2 $105K
L3 $150K
L4 $148K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
L3 $177K
L4 $253K
L5 $210K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $217K

Business Analyst
Median $82.4K
Data Scientist
Median $120K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $81.2K
Data Analyst
Median $72.3K
Project Manager
Median $80K
Solution Architect
Median $177K
Customer Service
Median $65K
Recruiter
Median $125K
Accountant
$121K
Business Operations Manager
$68.6K
Financial Analyst
$144K
Legal
$179K
Marketing
$291K
Program Manager
$196K
Sales
$69.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$69.7K
Technical Program Manager
$139K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Fiserv, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fiserv is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $291,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fiserv is $125,000.

Other Resources