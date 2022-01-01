← Company Directory
Verisk
Verisk Salaries

Verisk's salary ranges from $39,046 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Singapore at the low-end to $221,100 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Verisk. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $88.1K
L2 $110K
L3 $145K
L4 $149K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L1 $113K
L2 $118K
L3 $127K
L4 $137K
Product Manager
L1 $116K
L2 $129K

Business Analyst
Median $91.5K
Management Consultant
Median $125K
Actuary
$124K
Business Development
$103K
Customer Service
$65.3K
Data Analyst
$39K
Data Science Manager
$175K
Human Resources
$85.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$57.1K
Legal
$124K
Sales
$172K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$105K
Software Engineering Manager
$59K
Solution Architect
$221K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Verisk, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Verisk is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Verisk is $116,710.

Other Resources