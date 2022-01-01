← Company Directory
ADP
ADP Salaries

ADP's salary ranges from $9,401 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $430,338 for a Corporate Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ADP. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $89.8K
Software Engineer $108K
Senior Software Engineer $149K
Lead Software Engineer $167K
Principal Software Engineer $224K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager $124K
Senior Product Manager $144K
Lead Product Manager $179K
Director Product Management $244K
VP Product Management $418K
Data Scientist
Median $139K

Sales
Median $95K
Project Manager
Median $55K
Financial Analyst
Median $136K
Human Resources
Median $109K
UX Researcher
Median $175K
Legal
Median $141K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $256K
Accountant
$74.5K
Business Operations
$31.9K
Business Analyst
$57.2K
Business Development
$193K
Corporate Development
$430K
Customer Service
$9.4K
Data Analyst
$106K
Data Science Manager
$233K
Information Technologist (IT)
$238K
Management Consultant
$18.5K
Marketing
$161K
Product Designer
$29.6K
Program Manager
$156K
Recruiter
$74.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$24.4K
Solution Architect
$220K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$95.9K
Venture Capitalist
$104K
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ADP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (Infinity% per period)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ADP is Corporate Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $430,338. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ADP is $137,500.

Other Resources